Patricia Boyer, 60, of Farewell, MI passed away on October 20, 2021. She was born February 1, 1960 the daughter of Henry and Linda (Thurlow) Boyer in Clare, MI. Patricia was an amazing mother for her two children.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kenny Beatty; daughter, Nikki Beatty; grandchildren, K-Lee, Pauley, and Andrew; brother, Eric (Vicki Wickerham) Boyer.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
Memorial services are being conducted November 5, 2021 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI at 11 a.m. The family will be receiving guests beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Patricia BoyerBoyer