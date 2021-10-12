Opal Bruner

In loving memory of Opal I. Bruner, 89, of Gladwin, who passed away on October 10, 2021. She was born to Harvey and Winnie Klein on February 2, 1932. She has five brothers and two sisters.
She married the love of her life, Delbert Bruner on July 29, 1951. They were married for 63 years before the passing of Delbert in 2014.
She loved gardening, fishing, and camping, and tended her home and family with a loving hand. She chose to serve the Lord when her family was young and remained true to that calling which brought her the most joy.
She is survived by a sister, Mabel Beebe; daughters, Fay Bellinger (Denny Cripps), Annette (Bob) Irwin, Gail (Pat) Illig all of Gladwin, and Freda (john) MacLeod of Cadillac; daughter in-law, Mickie (Roy) Bruner also of Gladwin. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kristy Ponzetti (Andy Carr), Robert (Pamela) Irwin, Cory (Michelle) Maxon, Matt (Kim) Bruner, Justin (Valerie) Bruner, Jared (Carolyn) Bruner, Jon (Melissa) Bellinger, April (Travis) Zoss, Katie (Nathan) Caprenter, and Rob (Lacy) MacLeod. She also has 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; and sister; husband, Del; son, Roy; son in-laws, Bob and Mel; and granddaughter, Cheri.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Per the wishes of the family, facial coverings will be recommended, thank you for understanding. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Opal BrunerBruner