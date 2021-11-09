Milton Bowman

Milton Ray Bowman, 68, of Beaverton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was born on August 26, 1953, the son of Donald and Ruby (Sowers) Bowman in Danville, Illinois. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a boom operator from October 1972 until August 1992.
On June 17, 1989, he was united in marriage to Darleen in Midland and have been married for 32 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Albright Shores Eagles 3655 and a lifetime member of the VFW in Oscoda and Sanford American Legion.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Darleen Bowman; children, Kevin Oomen and Karmen Oomen; sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Tracy Leonard; grandchildren, Courtney McCoy, William (Michelle) McCoy, Dustin (Missy) McCoy, Jennifer McCoy, Samantha (Sean) Burdick, and Michelle Oomen; great-grandchildren, Aiden Fisher, Samuel McCoy, Kingston Burdick and Azlan Burdick; sister, Donna Olmstead; brother, Grover (Cheryl) Bowman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Mike McCoy; and brother, Roy Bowman.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, 3 p.m., at the Albright Shores Eagles 3655, Beaverton. Those that plan on attending, the family has asked please wear casual clothes or in honor of Milton wear hunting attire or bib overalls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Patriot Guard. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.