Michael Lee Carper, 66, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on November 8, 2021 at his home, the place he loved. He was born on February 13, 1955 in Clare, Michigan, where he followed after his father and developed a true passion for oil, gas and water well drilling.
He was predeceased by his father, Garland Lee Carper; brothers, Greg and Dale Carper in 1978. Surviving is his mother, Joyce Carper; sons, Gregory (Jordan) Carper of Harrison, Dale (Katlynn) Carper of Gladwin; daughter, Bennena (Dillion) Martin of Gladwin; and sister, Barbara (Chuck) Dinsmore of Sanford.
Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Karleciah, Odys, Clarati Roe of Manhattan, Kansas, Madilyn, Lauren Carper of Gladwin, Michigan, Greydan Carper of Harrison, Michigan, and Akarianna Martin of Gladwin, Michigan.
Those that knew Michael knew he was born with the gift of laughter and could make anyone laugh over the littlest things. Michael's ability to crack a joke in any situation will deeply be missed. Funeral services will be held at the Grace Fellowship (Skeels) Church on November 12 , 2021 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Troy Siergey presiding with burial in Sherman Township Cemetery. Visitation at church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Michael "Mike" Lee CarperCarper