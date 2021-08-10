Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Moczulski, age 89, of Pinconning, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021 at Eden Fields Assisted Living and Memory Care with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 14, 1932 to the late Dennis and Mary (Cameron) Brubaker in Gladwin, Michigan. She married Chester J. Moczulski in 1954 and lived on the family farm in Pinconning.
Mary Lou was an excellent seamstress, she loved sewing clothes for her daughters as they grew and blankets for her grandchildren. She spent many hours in her greenhouse, growing vegetables and flowers that she sold to the neighborhood. She loved to cook, everyone enjoyed her pierogies, peanut brittle, and sour cream rolls. Her family has many fond memories of fun card playing and saying "the worm will turn!"
She is survived by her four daughters, Janette (Keith) Knochel, Monica (Matthew) Schwanitz, Sue (Dan) Neumann and Brenda (Steve) Jessmore; she was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Rebecca Knochel, Elizabeth (Daniel) McIntyre, Jacob (Beth) Knochel, Megan (Jay) Rademacher, Benjamin (Kirsten) Neumann, Mary Neumann (Jesse Brodak), Bradley Neumann, Cameron Schwanitz, Janette (Jason) Deney, Michael Schwanitz, Samantha (Travis) Smith, Alexandra Hasso (Josh Peterson), Jacqueline (Josh) Vanderweg; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, James (Karen) Brubaker, Ruth Ann (Harold) Lockwood, and Kathleen (Michael) Mullen.
Mary Lou was predeceased by Chet, her husband of 33 years; as well as siblings, Linda Lee Brubaker, Joseph Brubaker, Dee Brubaker, Anna Marie Kehoe, and Michael Brubaker.
A funeral mass will be held Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. Michael's Catholic Church-Trinity Parish, 225 S. Jennings St., Pinconning, MI with Rev. Fr. Ronald Wagner officiating. The family will receive guests at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-PINCONNING CHAPEL on Wednesday from 3-8 pm. A St Anne Rosary Society service will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. and a Funeral Liturgy Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral. On Thursday, family will gather at the funeral home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and move to church for mass. Internment after the mass will be at the St. Agnes Cemetery, Pinconning, Michigan.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to Standish-Sterling FFA or Arenac County 4H.