Mark R. Trueblood Sr., 54, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Saginaw Covenant Hospital. He was born on March 3, 1967, the son of Richard and Donna (Reeves) Trueblood in Pontiac. On August 10, 1996, he was united in marriage to his true love Sherrie Morley in Au Gres. He was employed as a fleet coordinator for Infrasource Underground Construction in Detroit.
Mark spent most his weekends cheering on the Wolverines and Lions. He love spending time with his grandchildren, spending time at his camper, snowmobiling and fidling in his garage.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sherrie Trueblood of Gladwin; children, Mark (Erica) Trueblood Jr. of Gladwin, Kala (Joseph) Martter of Florida, and Justin Lovell of California; 11 grandchildren; parents, Richard and Donna Trueblood of Gladwin; brother, Nick Trueblood of Saginaw; along with a niece and nephew.
Memorial services will be held on November 6, at 1 p.m. at Midland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Mark TruebloodTrueblood