Marie E. Zettel, 89, of Gladwin passed away Thursday, February 25 after a brief illness at the Horizon Senior Living facility. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed. Marie was born January 16, 1932, the daughter of Ernest and Estelle (Angers) Courneya in Standish.
The Courneya family later moved to Gladwin where Ernest opened the Gladwin Grocery. Marie worked at the grocery with her parents during her school years. After she graduated from Gladwin High School in 1950, she began working for Michigan Bell Telephone as a switch board operator. She then married Charles Zettel on July 30, 1953. After raising her kids, she then joined her husband at Zettel's Drug Store in Gladwin, as owner and operator. Charles preceded her in death in 1991. Marie was also preceded in death by her father; mother; brothers, Leonard and Ernest Jr.; and sisters, Helen, Dorothy, and Evellen.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah (Daniel) Eggleston of Rio Rancho, NM, Jeff (Sandy Meyer) Zettel of Gladwin, MI, Brian (Cheri) Zettel of Dallas, TX, and Keith (Lisa) Zettel of Fishers, IN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jonathan (Marilyn) Eggleston, Grant Zettel, Charles (Cristyn) Zettel, Carissa (Nic Davison) Zettel, Tabitha (Ben) Toebben, Rebecca Zettel, Thomas Zettel, Joseph Zettel, Daniel Zettel, and Kristin Zettel; great-grandchildren, Madison, Nixon, Roxy, Lily, and Emma. Marie is also survived by her brothers, Donald (Annie) Courneya of Beaverton, MI, James (Andy) Courneya of Gladwin, MI, and William (Cheryl) Courneya of Grand Blanc, MI; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Nancy Maxwell of Gladwin, MI.
Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, March 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gladwin. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.