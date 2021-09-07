Margaret Kister, 87, of Beaverton, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. She was born on July 4, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Helen Yerger. On January 8, 1992 she was united in marriage to John Kister in San Francisco, California. She was employed as a travel agent for many years and loved to travel herself. Margie's favorite places included Cancun and Hawaii. Over the years she belonged to Curves, there she met many friends and made lots of memories.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband: John Kister; daughters: Kelly (Dave) Nicodemus and Tracey (Jeff) Schwyn; Grandchildren: Daniel and Carly along with two great grandchildren: Hayden and Christian.
She is preceded in death by her son: Kevin Sheahan parents and brother: Judson.
Honoring her wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin.