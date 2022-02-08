Lucille Windover

Lucille H. Windover, 93 of Midland, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her home. She was born April 29, 1928, in Gladwin, daughter of the late Joseph M. and Clara E. (Zimmer) Steele.
Lucille is survived by her son, Michael (Denise) Windover of Vineland, NJ; her son-in-law, Thomas Valliere of Hope; grandchildren, Christopher Windover, Jenneifer O'Brien (Windover), Amy Logan (Windover) and Linsey Valliere. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodward 'Woody' on February 21, 2005; and her daughter, Connie L. Valliere on May 28, 2016. As per Lucille's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.