Louis Simrau

Louis Eugene Simrau, age 72, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born on March 14, 1949 in Gladwin, the son of Henry and Mae Simrau.
After graduating from Gladwin High School, Lou served in the United States Army for two years spending some of that time in Germany. Upon returning to Michigan, he married Ilene Grove on February 13, 1971. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Lou took great pride in his family including three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Louie was an avid outdoorsman and spent his days hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things was hosting an annual memorial ice fishing event in which friends and family would meet on Elk Lake in West Branch to fish. Later in the day, everyone would gather at Lou and Ilene's home to feast on the day's catch and homemade french fries. The event will not be the same without him there to supervise the fryers.
Each year he planted a vegetable garden that was bigger and better than the previous year. He enjoyed sharing the bounty of his harvest with his family and friends. Additionally, Lou was involved in both his children's and grandchildren's sporting activities as a coach and spectator. This past year, Lou and Ilene were able to enjoy many adventures together including a couple trips to the Upper Peninsula and several hikes around mid Michigan. Louie loved a good game of euchre and would never pass on a bower.
Lou was employed by Robert D. Williams Builder for forty years until his retirement in 2016.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ilene Simrau; daughters, Hillarie (Brian) Huskins and Renell (Justin) Roebuck; son, Justin (Erika) Simrau; grandchildren, Jordanne (Jesse) Selby, Chase Huskins, Tristan and Aidan Simrau; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Cooper Selby; siblings, Donna Dione, Karlene Simrau, Richard Simrau, Florence Hunt, Norma Ward, Carol Schott, and Edith Bennett; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Omer and Beatrice Grove; his brothers, Roger, Howard, and Ralph; and sisters, Margaret, and Onalee.
Honoring his wishes, Lou will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home.