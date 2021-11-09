Lois "Pat" Priemer, 89, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Gladwin. She was born on September 9, 1932, the daughter of M.J. and Adelia (Swinehart) Huber in Gladwin. She was the youngest of thirteen children. On September 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to Richard Priemer in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 2008, they were blessed with 56 years of marriage. Pat owned and operated Kings Motel in Gladwin, she dedicated her time and effort for many years into her business and customers. She was a Past President of the Michigan Restaurant Association and was the first woman to hold the position. Pat was a devoted member and actively involved at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was an extremely avid golfer and loved to travel around the world. Pat and her eight sisters took an annual yearly trip to many different parts of the United States. As a true Huber are her love of ice cream and her specialty was making cinnamon rolls to give away. Pat enjoyed many years on her river front property. Her favorite time was spent with her family and especially grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Gayle (Alan) Reid of Gladwin, Gary (Pat Darlene) Priemer of Gladwin, Bruce (Nicole) Priemer of Central Lake, Vicki (Michael) Vogt of St. Charles, MO, and Brett (Patti) Priemer of Gladwin; Nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister: Maxine Young; and lots of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and eleven siblings.
Funeral Mass for Mrs. Priemer will be conducted by Fr. Marcel Portelli on Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4-9:00 P.M. at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Sacred Heart Mission in Gladwin. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com Lois "Pat" PriemerPriemer