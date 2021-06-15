Linda L. Smith, 72, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 17, 1948, the daughter of Howard and Nora Olver in Detroit. She has lived in Gladwin for the past 30 years, previously residing in New Port. Linda worked for Woody's in Edenville.
She is survived by her sister, Roxane (Gerald Jr.) Carroll of Beaverton; brother, Dale Olver of Gladwin; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Judy Kurzhals of Gladwin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Peter Carroll.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com Linda SmithSmith