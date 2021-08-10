Linda Remmert

Linda L. Remmert, 70, of Beaverton, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. She was born on March 7, 1951 the daughter of Andrew and Betty (Mitchell) Eaton in Gladwin. She was united in marriage to Robert Remmert on October 26, 1974 in Beaverton. He preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and has lived in Gladwin County her entire life.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Adrianne Remmert of Oregon, April Friday of North Carolina, and Lana Friday; brother, Andrew Jr. (Juanita) Eaton of Beaverton; several nieces and nephews; friend, Steve Estes.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Honoring her wishes, she will be laid to rest at Tobacco Township Cemetery, Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton.