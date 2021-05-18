Linda Jaggers, 72, of Beaverton, passed away at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gladwin on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born on May 14, 1948, the daughter of Leo and Helen Close Dowd in Saginaw. She was united in marriage to James Jaggers in October of 1976 in Genesee County. Linda resided in Gladwin County for over for 35 years, previously residing in Mt. Morris.
She is survived by her spouse: James Jaggers of Beaverton, sons: Brian Pobocik of Flint, Douglas Pobocik of Beaverton and Gerald Pobocik of Flint, daughter: Kerry Henning of Beaverton and grandchildren: Richard, Elizabeth, Jamie, Johnathon, Douglas, Katie and Danielle. She is also survived by step-children: Debbie Shaver and John Jaggers, sisters: Mary Lou Young, Gloria Zacek and Patty Randall, and brothers: Peter Dowd, Dale Dowd and Robert Dowd. Along with several nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; grandson: Ronald Belcher; brothers: Denny Dowd, Clare Dowd; and sister: Maxine Griswold.
Cremation will be taking place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home-Gladwin.