Lila Marian Bourlier, 97, passed away Friday August 27, 2021 in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on April 11, 1924.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harley Bourlier.
She is survived by their two sons, Keith (Debi) Bourlier of Taylor, Michigan and Brian (Karen) Bourlier of North Port, Florida; five grandchildren, Jodi (Don) Witchelhouse, Danielle (Tim) Heidt, David (Jennifer) Bourlier, Darrell (Heather) Bourlier and Derrick (Kayla) Bourlier; five great-grandchildren, Auston Bourlier, Avarie Bourlier, Harlee Jo Bourlier, Raiynne Bourlier and Sahaira Bourlier; and many nieces and nephews.
Lila was a stay at home mom while raising her two sons in Taylor, Michigan. She was always a voracious reader and loved crocheting. When she and Harley returned to Gladwin to spend their retirement years they also added weekly euchre nights with friends and the occasional bowling league to their activities. She was also active in The VFW Auxiliary.
The family will be receiving guests at Hall-Koktovich Funeral Home in Gladwin from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday September 15, 2021, with a service of her life immediately following. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved, Harley, at Butman Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.