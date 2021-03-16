Leighsa Otto

Leighsa Michele Otto, age 36, our fun-loving wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend passed away Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021 at McLaren Bay Region. She was born on January 7, 1985 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of John and Nancy (Mannor) Bennett.
Leighsa graduated from Gladwin High School in 2003, attended Saginaw Valley State University and Northwood University and was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bryan Otto on July 14, 2012. Leighsa currently was employed at Thumb Bank where she has held many leadership roles. She was proud to have completed Leadership Bay County and was always volunteering for events at her office and in the community. Leighsa and Bryan enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing and traveling, she planned all of the trips and events to bring friends and family together.
Surviving family includes her husband, Bryan; parents, John and Nancy Bennett; brother, David (Glenn) Bennett; grandparents, Shelby and David Mannor; mother and father-in-law, Gloria Jane and Butch Otto; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Casey) Laughlin; nieces, Ava Bennett and Olivia and Morgan Laughlin; her special little puppy, Princess; and many loving friends. Leighsa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bruce and Bonnie Bennett.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 1-8 p.m. at the Penzien-Steele Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines and mask protocols will be followed. The funeral service will be private on Wednesday and can be viewed virtually at 1 p.m. by following the link provided on the events page of the obituary. In lieu of flowers, those desiring are strongly encouraged to make a memorial donation in Leighsa's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center. Leighsa OttoOtto