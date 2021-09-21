Laura Keen

Laura Beth Keen, 61, of Gladwin, MI, left us too soon Saturday due to a severe COVID-19 infection. Her family is heartbroken.
Laura, known as "Mrs. Keen" to many, worked in Gladwin Community Schools for nearly 20 years (even longer with her years of subbing) in the lunchrooms, on the playgrounds and in other behind-the-scenes roles. She may have been noticeable for her loud voice, but it was her kind, gentle heart for which she will be remembered. She loved the students she worked with and always found ways to make them and colleagues smile and laugh whenever she could.
She was an incredible craftswoman and cook. She made everything from furniture to creative holiday decorations to reusable dog diapers to quickly devoured zucchini logs. She handmade more Halloween costumes and outfits for her children than they can remember (a few of which they maybe want to forget). She loved animals. Her favorites were hummingbirds and dogs (especially poodles). She was a pet-mother to countless creatures, those closest to her heart were an affectionate goose Squeakers and ten adoring pups.
Laura is survived by her loving children, Mathew (Marisa) and LeeAnn (Cody); her siblings, Mark (Patty), Debby, Steve (Judy), Sue (Craig) and their families; her Aunt, Joyce; cousin, Terri and their family; as well as her beloved fur children, Nolan, Sadie, Ruthie, Abby and Cece.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, August and Marilyn; sister, Sandy; and five fur children, Copper, Dallas, Remy, Jasper and Madison.
There will be a Remembrance of Laura's Life at a date to be determined.
Donations in Laura's name can be made to Claws and Paws Rescue in West Branch: clawsandpawsrescue.com. Laura KeenKeen