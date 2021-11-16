Larry Wice, 77, of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Horizon Senior Living in Gladwin. He was born on February 1, 1944, in Gilford, the son of Arthur and Daisy Wice. He was a 1962 graduate of Gladwin High School. On May 29, 1965, he was united in marriage to Judith (Sobieski) Wice in Hemlock. Larry was employed at Ford Motor Company as a painter. After retiring, he enjoyed being a volunteer fireman in Howell and later in Burns Township (Byron) for several years. Larry enjoyed helping his community.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith Wice of Harrison; daughters, Shari Wice of Howell, Rhonda (Michael) Parrott of Hudsonville; grandson, Gabriel; step-grandson, Michael; sister, Shirley Spence of Clare; sister-in-law, Maxine Wice; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David Sobieski and Marilyn Sobieski; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Harvey, and Glenn; sisters, Joy Ann and Maryellen.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Larry WiceWice