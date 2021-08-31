Larry Sharp, age 85, went to see his Lord on August 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Sharp; and mother, Gertrude Morowski Sharp; and brother, Lewis Gerald Sharp.
He is survived by the love of his life, Arlene Krahner Sharp of 64 years; daughters, Karlene and Joe Hallock of Gillette, Wyoming, Trixine and Steve Tobin of Parker, Colorado, Kay Anderson of Clarkston, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Angel Ritchie, Shandal and Richard St. Amour, Mikelle and Josh Schmit, Jessica Hallock, Timothy Hallock, Luke Hallock, Stevie Tobin, Trace Tobin; five great-grandchildren, Sawyer Ritchie, Kaden St. Amour, Brodie St. Amour, Ramsey St. Amour, Charlotte Ritchie.
Larry retired from Brown Machine Co. after 42 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Rest in peace Larry you will be missed.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 28, 2021, 10 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. The family received guests from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Larry SharpSharp