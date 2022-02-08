Kirt Patrick Cripps, 55, of Gladwin MI passed away at home on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. Kirt was born in Detroit MI on February 12th, 1966, the son of Ron & Marjorie Cripps. Kirt graduated from Gladwin High School class of 1984. He was an all-star track athlete. After high school, he went to Kirtland Regional Police Academy and served a cumulative 17 years as a law enforcement officer. Kirt leaves behind his father, Ron Cripps, and children, Shane Cripps, Holly Tuttle, Cody (Kennedy) Cripps, Austin (Danielle) Cripps, and Kayla Longstreth. Also left to cherish his memory is his sister Rhonda Cline (Cat Swearengen), great nephew Travis Lane, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kirt was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Cripps, and nephew Jacob Cline. Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Paul Klassen on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 11 A.M. at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8th from 2-7:00 P.M. at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home, Gladwin. He will be laid to rest at Butman Cemetery. Kirt Patrick CrippsCripps
