Kirby Johnson

Kirby H. Johnson, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 21, 2021 at his home. He was born in Taylor, Michigan on April 14, 1966 to the late Roger H. and Cordia P. (Marco) Johnson. He married the former Stacy L. Smith on August 25, 1990 at the Brethren Church in Beaverton, she survives him. Kirby was the former owner of the Liberty Truck Driving School in Gladwin. He enjoyed fishing, listening to the 50s and 60s music, learning about history especially military events, his trips to Mackinaw and he loved animals especially his dogs and cats.
Surviving besides his wife of 30 years are their sons, Joshua Johnson and Brandon Johnson; his siblings, Deborah and Larry Smouthers, Kevin and Karla (Plesa) Johnson, Denise and Gary Vrsek, Kyle and Cindy (Wyscaver) Johnson; brother-in-law, Ben Lauria; also 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Danielle Lauria; brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Kathy (Clervenger) Johnson; and step-mother, Maxine M. Holdorf.
Funeral services were held Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. form Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel with Pastor Tony Reynolds with burial in Highland Cemetery. Family greeted family and friends at the funeral chapel on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until services.