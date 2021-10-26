Kenneth Johnson

Kenneth W. Johnson, 65, of Gladwin passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, October 22, 2021. Ken was born in Marlette, MI on April 6, 1956, the son of Raymond and Pauline Johnson. On March 31, 1996 Ken was united in marriage to Jody Spidahl at their Gladwin home. Ken's pride and joy was his wife, children, grandchildren, and his business, Johnson's Home Improvement, in which he started from scratch.
Although stubborn, Ken was a kind man and would have given the shirt off his back if you needed it. When his family would call he would run, no matter the time. He was a dedicated, determined, hard working man who was always proud of his accomplishments no matter their size. He enjoyed hunting, salmon fishing, playing pranks on his family, pocket t-shirts, and was an avid lover of all things Cub Cadet.
His dream was to always build a debt free home for his family. He worked so hard to make his dream a reality and was able to break ground on his dream home just a few years before he got sick. They were still in the process of finishing their home upon his passing.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jody Johnson; children, Taylor Johnson, Tiffany (Rick) Greenman, Melissa (Jim) Castillo, Aubrey Johnson, Nevaeh Johnson, Zoe Gary, Zander Persky, Jen (Pam) Matteson, Trisha (Brandon) Day, Mike (Kellie) Johnson, Jeremy (Mel) Johnson, and Casey (Terrah) Johnson; many grandchildren; siblings, Scharlee Hackett and Chuck (Terry) Johnson; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; and siblings, Paula Ramsay and Linda Walker.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration on life will be held at Grace Christian Church, 963 North M-18, Gladwin, on November 6 at 4 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin.