Kenneth Coan Jr.

Kenneth (Kenny) James Coan Jr. went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 19, 2021 after an 11 year, courageous fight with ALS. Kenny was born on August 14, 1956 to Kenneth and Pearl Coan in Duluth, MN. Kenny and DeAnn (Downer) were married April 3, 1982.
Kenny grew up in Merritt Island, FL where his love for being on the water and fishing were instilled in him. Kenny took flying lessons and made his first solo flight at the age of 15. Kenny worked with his father at his gas stations until he went to work as a printer at the Kennedy Space Center before starting his own printing business, Ace Printing on Merritt Island. Kenny loved deep sea fishing and he was so proud to say that he caught two sailfish.
He loved watching his son Kenny play baseball. He was a dedicated Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. Kenny and his family moved to Gladwin, MI in 2000 where he continued to work in the printing industry before going to work in the trucking industry. He worked there until being diagnosed with ALS in May of 2010.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenny (Nuria) Coan; mother, Pearl Coan; brother, William (Beverly) Coan; and father-in-law, Robert Downer.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, DeAnn; his son, Kenny (Jessica) Coan, III; granddaughter, Leah Coan; mother-in-law, Ardena (McColley) Springer; sisters, Nancy (Gary) Schack and Barbara Naylor; brothers-in-law, David Winger, Ed Naylor, Paul Downer and Jerry Downer; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Edward) Borkowski and Millie Nelson; nieces, Carrie (Art) Floss, Kelly (Mark) Sheridan, Tiffany (Matthew) Ford, Sabrina (Jason) Liguori, Stephanie Russell, Shannan (Robin) Eidemiller, Nichole Nebinger; nephews, Gary (Kimberly) Schack Jr., Shawn Botts and Brice Coan; along with 14 great-nieces and nephews. Kenny also leaves behind his loving aunts and uncles, cousins and friends who were all a great source of love, strength and compassion.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Kenny's life is being planned for August. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or ALS of Michigan.