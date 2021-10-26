Kathryn "Kathy" M. Davis

Kathryn M. (Primeau) Davis, age 55, passed away on October 19, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center - West Branch surrounded by her family. She was born on May 14, 1966 to the Robert E. and Carolyn L. (Clancy) Primeau in Detroit, Michigan.
She met the love of her life, Victor L. Davis and joined together in marriage on May 1, 1999 in Nester Township. Together they shared 22 wonderful years together making memories with each other and with their children. Kathryn enjoyed music and taking care of others working as a CNA. She enjoyed her pets especially her cats and enjoyed worshipping her Lord at the Assembly of God church in Gladwin, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband, Victor Davis; her children, Daniel Hawley and LeeAnn (Woody) Ford; her grandchildren, Reggie, Frank, Kingston, Cortez, and Malachi; her mother, Carolyn; her brothers, Bob and Pam Primeau, Frank Primeau and John and Dawn Primeau; many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her father, Robert E. Primeau; and her grandmother, Marcella M. Clancy.
As per Kathryn's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Saturday November 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Gladwin Assembly of God Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Kathryn "Kathy" M. DavisDavis