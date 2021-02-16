Our mother, Joyce Bernecker Faustman died at home on February 11, 2021 at the age of 97, five years after the death of our father, Frank, and after 72 years of marriage.
Though it all, family and church sustained and gave meaning to her life. Drawing on her training as a public health nurse, she nurtured and cared for generations of family and neighbors, giving each person she met her full attention and respecting their dignity as a child of God.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her Grandma Joy.
The family asks that memorials be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Gladwin, MI. Joyce FaustmanFaustman