Joseph Coats

Joseph A. "Joe" Coats, 77, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 15, 1943 the son of Harley and Ruth (Hanner) Coats in Clare, Michigan. He was a lifetime resident of Clare County along with being a lifetime farmer.
Joe is survived by his children, Jodi (Rex) Orvis of Clare and Stacy (Carl) Jacobson of British Columbia; step-children, Steve (Kellie) Sherlock of Gladwin, Lori (Mike) Sherlock of Beaverton, Sherri (Paul) Thompson of Muskegon and Ken (Angie) Clark of Bay City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with his brother, Elden (Dorothy) Coats of Gladwin; and a sister, Carolyn (Larry) Newman of Beaverton; he also has a special niece and nephew, Amy Jo Hill and Javian Coats; and several other nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his significant other, Betty Clark; parents; sisters, Wilma and Doris; brother, Ralph; and a great-grandchild, Zoey Orvis.
Funeral service took place on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin with Steven Sherlock officiating. Visitation took place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Per Joe's wishes, cremation will take place after the service, and the family will be having another memorial get together on June, 5, 2021 at Joe's house starting at 1 p.m. until whenever. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Joseph CoatsCoats