Johnny Green

Johnny Lee Roy Green, 77, of Beaverton, passed away at his home on July 23, 2021. He was born on February 24, 1944, the son of Cecil and Bertha (Bishop) Green in Beaverton. He was united in marriage to Elaine Porter on September 30, 1967, in Massachusetts. Johnny was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He also was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Massachusetts.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Elaine Green; sister, Better (Frank) Darling of Alger, MI; nieces and nephews, Johnny (Shonda), Maryann, Eugene, Lisa, Julie, Angel, and Donna.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Eugene.
Services for Johnny will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and going till the time of service at 1 p.m. Honoring his wishes cremation will be taking place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.