John E. Barbara Sr., 68, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on August 12, 1952, the son of John and Joyce (Morley) Barbara in Detroit. On October 2, 1970, he was united in marriage to his true love, Lynn Lucas in Pontiac. They have been blessed with 50 years of marriage. He was a sheet metal worker retiring out of Local 80 in Detroit. He has lived in Gladwin for six years, previously residing in Wixom. John truly loved Gladwin and his time spent here.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Lynn Barbara of Gladwin; son, John Jr. (Helen) Barbara of Wixom; grandson, John Barbara III of Howell; siblings, Paul (Annie) Barbara, Sheri (Ron) Clark, and George Stephenson; stepmother, Shirley Barbara; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David; and brother, Tom.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. John BarbaraBarbara