Jodie Anderson

Jodie Lynn Anderson, 60, of Gladwin, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her home. She was born on April 5, 1961, the daughter of Larry and Delores Ragnone in Genesee County. On June 8, 1998, she was united in marriage to her soul mate, Gerald Anderson in Gladwin. She was employed for BP Gas in Gladwin for many years.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Gerald Anderson of Gladwin; daughter, Sarah Ragnone; son, Jeremy Hylton; five grandchildren; parents, Larry and Delores Ragnone; siblings, Larry Ragnone Jr., Pete Ragnone, Denny Ragnone, and Diane Ragnone; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place an no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Jodie AndersonAnderson