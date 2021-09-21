Joann Sullivan

Joann Sue Sullivan, 71, passed away Thursday September 16, 2021 at her home following a brief illness. She was born in Roscommon on August 16, 1950 to the late Austin and Dora (Thomas) Sullivan. She was a lifelong resident of Gladwin County and was retired from Farm Service Agency in West Branch. She enjoyed sewing, home decorating, reading and keeping up with the grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Autumn and Kelly Gouitz and Heath and Jeni Bullard; grandchildren, Nate, Dalton, Nick, Dallas, Willow, Kelsey, Makenzie and Brandon; her siblings, Billy, Mike, Bobby, Jean, Janet and Rhonda; also her special cat, Fred. She was preceded in death by her brother, David; and sister, Deanna.
Per her request, cremation will take place with inurnment at Highland Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Leer-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Joann SullivanSullivan