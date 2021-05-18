JoAnn Stackowicz, 67, of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, May, 16, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1953, the daughter of Joseph Stanley Stackowicz in Newark, New Jersey. She graduated from Bradley- Bourbonnais High School. She attended Illinois State University and studied Special Education and was later employed at Beaverton High School for eight years. She achieved her doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University in 1988. She practiced veterinary medicine in Gladwin County from 1988 to present day. She also taught and tutored math at Mid Michigan College in Harrison. JoAnn was there for everyone in their time of need, human or animal. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and pets.
Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Evelyn Carol Horosko (Larry Dane) and Kimberly Ann Stackowicz. She is also survived by nieces, Kendra Jennifer Potter (Todd), Mali Ann Trumbull and Sarah Ann Trumbull; along with her friend, Lorna Brown.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Stanley Stackowicz; brother, baby boy Stackowicz; brothers-in-law, Marty Vincent and Doug Horosko.
No public services will be held. Her family invites you to adopt a pet in the memory of Dr. JoAnn if you are able. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. JoAnn StackowiczStackowicz