Joann Lyon

Joann E. Lyon, of Gladwin, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born on October 26, 1939, the daughter of James and Bessie Bourland. On August 30, 1959 she was united in marriage to Bruce Lyon of Shepard. Joann was a secretary and later a loan officer for First of America Bank in Gladwin until her retirement. She continued working for DeShano's as a secretary for several years.
She loved going to Arizona in the winter, going on JAG bus tours, and going out with friends and family. She loved to play dominos and watch movies. She was actively involved at The Church of Christ in Gladwin. She dearly loved her friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jennifer Yontz and Mark (Angela) Lyon; grandchildren, Brandon Fair, Matthew Yontz, and Amanda Devericks; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lincoln, Weston, Aree, and Richard; siblings, Sharron Bourland, Joyce (Bill) Theisen, and James Bourland; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Bill Yontz; grandson, Welsey; and great-grandson, Jameson.
A memorial service will be held in January of 2022 at a date to be determined. Inurnment will be held at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Joann LyonLyon