Jerry Palmer

Jerry Neal Palmer of Beaverton, Michigan passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021 at Schnepps Senior Care Center in St. Louis, Michigan. He was born October 6, 1937 in Bowling Green, Kentucky the son of Everett and Lois (Whiteside) Palmer. He moved to Michigan when he was two years old. He was a graduate of Beaverton High School and served in the U.S. Army tank division.
He was a retiree of the Continental Can Company. He attended Beaverton United Methodist Church as a youth. He enjoyed going to antique farming equipment shows and loved his John Deere tractor. He could often be found enjoying coffee with his friends.
He is survived by two sisters, Mary Katherine Bexton of Tifton, Georgia and Jill (Lorian) Gallihugh of Breckenridge, Michigan; six nieces and nephews, Pam, Lori, Lisa, Alan, Jamye and Darcye. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews; and two great-great-nieces. He is also survived by his good friends, Rick Calhoun, Jerry Holycross, and Ray Nau.
Services were held at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family received guests on Friday at the funeral home starting at 10 a.m. up until the time of service. He was laid to rest at Tobacco Township Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. Jerry PalmerPalmer