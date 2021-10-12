Jeremy Moss

Jeremy Jack Moss, 35, of Gladwin passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2021. Jeremy attended Beaverton High School. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Red Wings fan. He enjoyed morel mushroom hunting and visiting Mackinaw with his wife, Amber. Jeremy's niece Olivia brought him great joy. He enjoyed spending time with her baking cookies and helping her learn to ride her bike.
Jeremy was a foreman for Davey Tree for 10 years and was working for Nelson Tree Service.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Amber Moss, they were together for 15 years and married since February 2012; father, Tommy Raths; parents-in-law, Kevin and Karen Telfor; sister, Hilary Leech; brother, Matt Raths; sister-in-law, Christina Killey; niece, Olivia; and his beloved fur-kids, dogs Harper and Kenya.
A private memorial will be held on October 23, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. For more information, please contact close family members. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Jeremy MossMoss