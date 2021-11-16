Jennette Knight, 66, of Gladwin, passed away at home with her loved ones by her side on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She was born on December 15, 1954, the daughter of Daniel and Edna (Widger) Bussure in Cass City, Michigan. Jennette spent most of her life in Gladwin. She attended a small one room schoolhouse before she entered the Sacred Heart Catholic School until the eighth grade. Her high school days were spent at the Gladwin High School. Jennette worked at The Town House Restaurant in the 1980s, Mill End Store in the 90s, and in the 2000s she retired as a home health aide. She was a hard worker who put her family above everything, including herself. She was a fierce matriarch that has left a legacy of love and family tradition to her ever growing family. Those who have had the pleasure of meeting Jennette, knows they are family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Daniel Knight, Michelle Knight, Keri (Harry) Wells, and Kelly McLatcher; three siblings, Daniel Bussure, Kathy (George) Staley and Lori (Dave) Fetterolf; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Timothy Bussure.
Jennette's final wishes were to be cremated and remain with her family. And per her request, the family is planning a final farewell to be announced at a later date. Jennette KnightKnight