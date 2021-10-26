Jeffrey Brakora, 54, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on February 14, 1967, the son of Gerald and Jane (Smith) Brakora in Hartland. He was united in marriage to his true love, Susan on May 11, 1998. Together they shared many wonderful years and countless wonderful memories. Jeff was a truck driver by trade and an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, cut down trees, and anything else that would take him outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Susan Brakora; step daughter, Shailon Gassman; step grandson, Dalton; siblings, Suzanne (Scott) Dershem, Karla (Joe) Lintzenich, Ethan (Shelly) Clarke, and Jeremy Clarke; many nieces and nephews; and his best friends, his fur babies, Allie and Jack.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Brakora; mother, Jane Clarke; and step father, Ed Clarke.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Albright Shores Eagles 3655, Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton.