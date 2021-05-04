Jeffery Grove

Jeffery A. "Jeff" Grove, 76, of Beaverton, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at home. He was born on December 1, 1944 the son of Howard and Lelah (Spohn) Grove in Gladwin. Jeff was a lifetime resident of Gladwin County and worked for Wolverine Power Corporation in Edenville as a Head Operator. He was a veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He married the love of his life, Linda Tremain on July 19, 1968 in Midland.
She survives him along with their children, Greg Kigar of Hemlock, Mark (Tracy) Grove of Beaverton and Stephen (Alisha) Grove of Gladwin; grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, Devin, Emilee, Chandler, Serra, Wyatt, Harvey, Leah and Maddux; great-grandchildren, Willow, Oliver, Marcus, Ellie and a baby boy on the way; brother, Gary Grove; and sisters, Gayla Gerou and Brenda Popham.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Beverly Hall and Shelly Grove.
Funeral services took place on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin with Pastor Phil Hortop officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by Gladwin American Legion Post 171. He will be laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery in Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Jeffery GroveGrove