Jean Harger

Jean Ann Harger, 85, of Beaverton, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland. She was born on December 29, 1935, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Govitz in Beaverton. On December 11, 1954, she was united in marriage to her true love, Rollie Harger Jr. in Clio. He preceded her in death in 2015. Jean was a housewife and many would be know her as "Dr. Jean." When family and friends were injured or sick she would always have answers, medical advice, or her own remedies.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Dennis) Davy and Roger (Julie) Harger; grandchildren, Tracy, Todd, Trevor, Kevin, Jonathan, Courtney, and Angie; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Louise (Emmet) Johnson, Ken (Pat) Govitz, Betty (Jack) Scully, Leonard (Janice) Govitz, Sharron Mishler, John (Jeanette) Govitz, Dick (Carol) Govitz, and Duane Govitz; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held next summer.