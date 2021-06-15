Jean B. Briggs went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 11, 2021 at the age of 95. Jean was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 23, 1926 to the late William and Ada (Bow) Luplow. She was married to Pastor Carl Briggs for 69 years. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2016. Together they shared wonderful memories and a lifetime of adventures.
Jean was a devoted wife to Pastor Carl, always helping him with church duties, wedding planning, and communion, along with anything that was asked of her. She was a cook at the Sherman Township number one school at Skeels and also served as the secretary to the principal of Gladwin High School for over 30 years. In her last few years, she loved living at the Brook Retirement Home in Gladwin and laughing the days away alongside her best friend, Ethel Emrick.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Carol (Dale) Lee of Alabama; her son, Robert (Deborah) Briggs of Clare; granddaughters, Amanda Briggs of Grand Rapids and Kayli (Jonathan) Fair of Clare; grandson, Joel (Meaghan) Briggs of Clawson; and great-grandchildren, Chael Fair, Marcus Fair, and Sophia Fair. Jean was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Harold Luplow ; and her sister, Betty Owen.
As per her wishes, a private graveside service was held at Calvary Baptist Cemetery, West Branch, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Skeels Christian School. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Jean B. BriggsBriggs