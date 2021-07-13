Janet Easlick

Janet Ann Easlick, 78, of Gladwin passed away on July 7, 2021. She was born on September 20, 1942, the daughter of Lloyd and Clara Wagoner Neaves in Flint, MI. Janet was united in marriage to Rex Easlick on May 28, 1966 in Flint, MI. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Stacy (Ken) Klein of Gladwin and Lisa Easlick of Hartland; and sons, David Easlick of Gladwin and Michael Easlick of Gladwin. Along with seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Neaves of Marquette.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Easlick; and parents.
Funeral services for Mrs. Easlick were conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Janet EaslickEaslick