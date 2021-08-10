James Schofield passed away on Saturday August 7, 2021 at his home with his dog, Diablo by his side in Gladwin as he had desired. He was born in Flint, Michigan on August 21, 2031 to Jim and Laura (Graham) Schofield. He was a graduate of Northern High School class of 1949. He lived in Flint until he decided to retire and move to Gladwin, Michigan with his wife, Jodi (Joan Anderson) Schofield, who died in Gladwin on August 19, 2012. Jim enjoyed sports and sitting on his front porch talking with friends.
He is survived by his brother, Bern Schofield of Clio Michigan; son, Tom (Debi) Schofield of Venice, Florida and Holland, Michigan; daughters, Lesa Keely of Holland, Michigan and Amy (Rick) Auwaerter of Mohnton, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Jim also is survived by his stepchildren, Kathy Fridline of Davison, Michigan, Deborah Tomaski and John Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Laura (graham) Schofield; his wife, Jodi of Gladwin, Michigan; brother, Donald of Greenfield, Michigan; and stepson, Norman Welsh of Clio, Michigan.
The family would like to thank Pamela Conklin and her family for their love, support and caring for Jim for the past eight years. In addition, they would like to extend a thank you to the Gladwin Hospice Care Team that was absolutely amazing. Jim will be put to rest with his wife, Jodi at the Crestwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. James SchofieldSchofield