Jacqueline "Jackie" Livingstone, 69, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. She was born on August 10, 1952, the daughter of Sam and Ann Martini in Detroit. On February 14, 1983, she was united in marriage to her husband, Ronald Livingstone in Royal Oak. They shared 38 wonderful years of marriage. Jackie and Ron owned and operated The Rivers Market in Gladwin until their retirement in May. She loved going to the casino, playing the lotto, and collecting coins. Jackie loved and cherished more than anything her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Livingstone; daughters, Tina (Kirk) Tobias, Ann Marie (Scott) Spaulding, Tammy Livingstone, and Jackie (Dennis) Padilla; grandchildren, Joshua, Julia, Adrianna, Sophia, Kaleigh, Lilly, Chloe, Wyatt, Izabella, Jonathan, Alex, Ken, and Andrew; mother-in-law, Maxine Livingstone; aunt, Bernice Kolodzies; siblings, Patricia (Steve) Morris, Linda (Jerry) Dunn, Sam (Barb) Martini, Stevie Martini, Francie (Steve) Haskell, and Candy (Tony) Parker; several nieces and nephews; and special fur baby, Pepper.
She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Savannah Noyce; father-in-law, Robert Livingstone; brothers-in-law, Robert Livingstone Jr. and David Livingstone.
Funeral services for Jackie will be conducted on Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin with Pastor Paul Klassen officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Jacqueline "Jackie" LivingstoneLivingstone