Jack Campbell

Jack A. Campbell, 58, of Sterling, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital. He was born on November 2, 1962, the son of Ernest and Kathern Campbell.
On August 6, 1988, he was forever united in marriage to Renea Gregory. Together, they began the adventure of a lifetime. His nomadic spirit never rested long as they moved 16 times in their 38 years together. He spread his love of family and the outdoors everywhere he went, sharing stories and wisdom with every breath he took. Countless is the number of lives he changed. I would say our loss is Heaven's gain, except, to anyone who knew Jack, fact is he'll always be with us.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Renea Campbell; children, Amanda Papp and Zachary Campbell, Amanda's husband Kyle, and their daughter Katheryn; and Jack's brother, Larry Campbell and Becky Burkland of Clio; and more friends than there are leaves on the trees.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott; and sister, Janice.
Memorial services honoring Jack will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Jack CampbellCampbell