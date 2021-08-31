Irene Adams

Irene J. Adams, 65, of Gladwin, MI passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was born December 20, 1955 the daughter of John and Phyllis Gordon in Sterling MI. Irene joined the Navy during the Vietnam War serving under a Vice Admiral in Washington D.C., after that she held multiple executive positions until she retired in 2017.
She was united with George Adams in Denver, Co. and was blessed with 26 years of marriage. She was the type of person that if you interacted with her she always made your day a little bit better. She was dearly loved by everyone that knew her and was happiest when she was with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, George Adams of Sugar Springs; son, James Prather; stepson, George Adams; brothers, Kim and Wilferd (Carol) Gordon; sister, Jody Powers; nieces, Danielle Johnson and Jennifer Gordon; nephew, Bill Powers; five step-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband; sons; brothers; sister; nieces; nephew; grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dianne Gordon; brother-in-law, Bill Powers.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held with family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Irene AdamsAdams