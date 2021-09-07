Iola E. Hall, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born on May 16, 1943 to Leon and Kay McDonald of Beaverton. On August 4, 1984, Iola married Douglas Hall of Gladwin who survives.
Iola was a Beaverton High School alumni, employed by Hall's Pharmacy as a Surgical Appliance Consultant for much of her working life, and was dedicated to being a homemaker extraordinaire. She was on the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Guild, and enjoyed Jazzercise and travel, especially to Africa and the American West.
In addition to her husband of 37 years, Doug, she is survived by a brother, Jim (Sharon) McDonald; and sister, Margaret (Dean) Walker; sons, Bob (Denise) Shears and Lou (Kelly) Shears; stepchildren, Evelynn Matelske, Phyllis (Jules) Higgins, and Mason (Andrea) Hall; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service and internment in the church columbarium will take place on September 11, 2021 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Gladwin officiated by the Reverend Tom Downs.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Orchard Creek Supportive Care in Traverse City. Iola HallHall