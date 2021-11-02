Henry Boyer, 85, of Farwell, MI passed away on October 20, 2021. He was born the May, 5, 1936 the son of Ray and Agnes (Whitney) Boyer in Clare, MI. Henry spent his working years as a Foreman at Dow Corning and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Farewell.
Henry is survived by his son, Eric (Vicki Wickerham) Boyer; grandchildren, Ericka, Kristina, Cody, Eric Jr., Henry, Jessica, Kenny, and Nikki; along with several great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Agnes Boyer; wife, Linda; three sisters; and brother.
Memorial services are being conducted November 5, 2021 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI at 11 a.m. The family will be receiving guests beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Henry BoyerBoyer