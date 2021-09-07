Grover Sherlock, 53, of Gladwin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1967, the son of John and Mary Ellen (Bushong) Sherlock in Midland. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Grover was a avid outdoorsman. He lived to hunt and fish, and share all of his stories with his friends. Grover enjoyed spending time with his boys, and cherished his dog, Chester. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Michael and Nicholas; mother, Mary Ellen Sherlock; and brother, John "Skip" Sherlock. Along with his wife, Tammy (McNamara) Sherlock. He is preceded in death by his father, John "Jack."
A life celebration will be held at the Wolverine Hunting Club, 5339 Kerswill Rd. (M-61 turn south on Grout and west on Kerswill, please follow signs), Gladwin on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. To honor Scott and his love of the outdoors, those attending the service please wear camouflage if possible. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin.