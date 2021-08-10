Geraldine M. Robbins

Mrs. Robbins passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Colonial Villa Assisted Living Facility in Midland at the age of 87. The daughter of the late John and Ann (Lihosit) Klapish was born November 26, 1933 in Bay City, Michigan.
Mrs. Robbins attended the St. Mary's Nursing School in Saginaw, MI graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1955. Following her exceptional role as a stay at home mom she returned to work in 1976 and retired serving the elderly at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Sterling, Michigan. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren, reading, knitting, golfing and travel.
Mrs. Robbins is survived by three sons and three daughters-in-law, Michael J. (Leslie) Robbins of Jackson, James W. (Denise) Robbins II of Sanford and Thomas J. (Tracy) Robbins of Zeeland; five grandchildren, Matt (Courtney), Lindsay (Lance), Katy, Bryant and Alex; three great-grandchildren, Bennett, Susie and Layne; sister, Chris (Bob) Walker of Bay City; three sisters-in-law, Sally Klapish of Bay City, Margaret Huckins of Sedona, AZ and Janet Robbins of Winter Haven, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. Robbins; brother, Robert Klapish; brothers-in-law, Gerald Robbins and Rodger Huckins; and nephew, Timothy Klapish.
A memorial mass took place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace in Sanford, Michigan. Celebrant was Rev. Daniel J. Fox OFM, Cap. Private inurnment will take place in Floral Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial cards for Our Lady of Grace, Alzheimer's Foundation or the Elk's Major Projects will be available. Geraldine M. RobbinsRobbins