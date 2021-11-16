Geraldine "Gerri" Resztak, 80, of Beaverton, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - Gladwin. She was born July 26, 1941 the daughter of Wallace and Mary (VanBuskirk) Zanley in Detroit, MI. Gerri was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marvin Resztak on October 14, 1961 in Detroit, MI. During her working years Gerri was the owner and operator of Welcome Motel in West Branch, MI. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edenville, MI.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Suzanne (Michael) Jenkinson of Gladwin, MI; son, Nicholas (Tammy) Resztak of West Branch, MI; brothers, Dennis Zanley and Alvin Zanley; grandchildren, Stephanie (Don) Dutcher, Andrea (Hugh) Jenkins, Candace Resztak, Michelle (Bradley) Strunk, Nicholas Resztak; great-grandchildren, Landon, Josephine, Carolyn, Isabella, Abigail, Keelie, and Wesley.
Gerri is preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband.
Funeral mass will be conducted on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edenville, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 12-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.