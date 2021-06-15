Gerald Greenman

Gerald "Jerry" Greenman, 81, of Gladwin, passed away at the MidMichigan Medical Center - West Branch on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Gerald was born on July 12, 1939, the son of Donald and Edith (Craig) Greenman in Highland Park. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Roxie Pearce on September 8, 1979, in Imlay City. He worked as a supervisor for General Motors in Flint. He has lived in Gladwin County for 35 years and previously resided in Montrose, MI.
He is survived by his wife, Roxie of Gladwin; his children, Shari Pavlovich of Canton, MI, Lori Bailey of Cleveland, OH, Renee Greenman of Crossville, TN, Karie (Brian) Lepley of Gladwin, Nikki Haines of Gladwin, Ryan (Alicia) Greenman of Gladwin, Shaleen Frederick of Clio, Colline (Michael) Cheltenham of Lansing, MI, Kerrie (Brian) Jensen of Noblesville, IN (mom, Geraldine Winkler of Elsie, MI); he is also survived by his 17 grandchildren with one on the way; and 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis West; and brother-in-law, Larry (Beth) Pearce of Elsie, MI; along with several extended family and friends and 19 exchange children from Spain, Croatia, Germany, and Brazil.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edith Greenman; daughter, Debra Kay Greenman; in-laws, Beatrice and Roy Wilson; sister, Judith Williams; brother-in-law, Bob Williams (mom, Carrie Gallup); son-in-law, James (Butch) Bailey; brother-in-law, Phillip Pearce; sister-in-law, Phyllis Annette Pearce.
Services for Gerald will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, officiated by Pastor Emily Olsen and Pastor Dana Hendershot. Visitation will be happening on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin. Cremation will be taking place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made according to the Christ the King Church in Gladwin. Gerald GreenmanGreenman